4-year-old girl abducted, raped

An unidentified man allegedly abducted and raped a 4-year-old girl from Kanganwal, police said.

The accused, who appears to be a labourer, was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area taking the victim with him on his cycle on Monday . He then abandoned her in Jaspal Bangar after raping her, they said.

Police said that the girl was found crying and bleeding in Jaspal Bangar by the locals, who took her to the hospital and informed the police.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the victim, who is a resident of Supreme Colony of Kanganwal.

The complainant stated that his daughter was playing in the street with other children when she went missing and the family initiated a search for her.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at police station Sahnewal, said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused under section 376 of IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

He said that the police are trying to trace the accused.