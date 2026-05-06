4-yr-old girl among four persons killed in Mandi, Shimla road mishaps

A four-year-old girl was among the four people who lost their lives in different road mishaps in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The mangled remains of car after accident in Mandi on late Monday night. (HT Photo)

While three lives were lost in Mandi, one death was reported from Shimla, they added.

In the first accident, three people were killed and two other sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary crane parked on the roadside at Dadour near Nerchowk in Mandi district on Monday late at night, police said.

There were five occupants in the car, travelling from Nerchowk toward Sundernagar.

The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar, 28, Rohit Kumar, 26 and Subash Kumar, 23, all residents of Mandi district, while the injured are Harish and Pankaj. Both the injured were referred to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Police officials said that the preliminary probe suggests that the accident occurred due to over-speeding and negligent driving. “A case has been registered at Balh police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(A) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway,” police said

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to ensure best possible treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

4-year-old girl crushed to death in Shimla

A four-year-old girl was crushed to death after being struck by a pickup trick in Kotkhai area of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Laxmi, is from Jajarkot district in Nepal and was presently living as a tenant with her parents in Kotkhai.

In her statement, the deceased mother said that she was present in the Baghi Kainchi area with Laxmi when a pickup truck hit her daughter while she was crossing the road. “The injured child was immediately taken to the Kotkhai community health centre where doctors declared her brought dead,” police said.

A case has been registered at Kotkhai police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.