Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 booked on complaint of US deportee from Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 27, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Ankit Kumar, a resident of Jind’s Shahpur was among 12 Indians, who landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on February 23 from Panama.

Jind police have registered a case against five travel agents following a complaint filed by a deportee, who was among 12 persons deported by the US to Panama.

In his complaint to the police, Ankit Kumar said that five agents (as a team) had promised to send him to the US and the deal was fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh. (HT File)
In his complaint to the police, Ankit Kumar said that five agents (as a team) had promised to send him to the US and the deal was fixed at 50 lakh. (HT File)

Ankit Kumar, a resident of Jind’s Shahpur was among 12 Indians, who landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on February 23 from Panama. These 12 persons are learnt to be part of 299 undocumented persons deported by the US to Panama and later they were sent back to India.

In his complaint to the police, Ankit Kumar said that five agents (as a team) had promised to send him to the US and the deal was fixed at 50 lakh.

“I left for Amsterdam from India on October 2 last year. I reached the US on February 8 after crossing several countries. On February 14, I along with others were deported to Panama. I was kept at a hotel in Panama, from where I was sent to Istanbul. From there, I along with 11 others were deported to India on February 23,” he added.

The complainant said that Panipat based Jitender, and his four aides had promised to send him to the US for 50 lakh but he was deported back. He further alleged that the agents had fleeced him and promised that he would not be sent back to India.

A spokesman of Jind police said that five persons- Jitender, Manpreet, Gurmeet Kaur, Anil and Praveen Dutta were booked under Sections 143 (human trafficking), 318(4) (cheating), 62(2) (attempting to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On