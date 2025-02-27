5 booked on complaint of US deportee from Jind

Jind police have registered a case against five travel agents following a complaint filed by a deportee, who was among 12 persons deported by the US to Panama. In his complaint to the police, Ankit Kumar said that five agents (as a team) had promised to send him to the US and the deal was fixed at ₹ 50 lakh. (HT File)

Ankit Kumar, a resident of Jind’s Shahpur was among 12 Indians, who landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on February 23 from Panama. These 12 persons are learnt to be part of 299 undocumented persons deported by the US to Panama and later they were sent back to India.

In his complaint to the police, Ankit Kumar said that five agents (as a team) had promised to send him to the US and the deal was fixed at ₹50 lakh.

“I left for Amsterdam from India on October 2 last year. I reached the US on February 8 after crossing several countries. On February 14, I along with others were deported to Panama. I was kept at a hotel in Panama, from where I was sent to Istanbul. From there, I along with 11 others were deported to India on February 23,” he added.

The complainant said that Panipat based Jitender, and his four aides had promised to send him to the US for ₹50 lakh but he was deported back. He further alleged that the agents had fleeced him and promised that he would not be sent back to India.

A spokesman of Jind police said that five persons- Jitender, Manpreet, Gurmeet Kaur, Anil and Praveen Dutta were booked under Sections 143 (human trafficking), 318(4) (cheating), 62(2) (attempting to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act.