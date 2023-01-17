Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 days after Kaithal man ‘kills self’, ASI suspended, CIA in-charge sent to police lines

5 days after Kaithal man ‘kills self’, ASI suspended, CIA in-charge sent to police lines

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 11:34 PM IST

Five days after a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life at Bhagal village of Kaithal due to alleged harassment to him and his son by police officials, an ASI has been suspended while in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has been sent to the police lines.

An ASI has been suspended while in-charge of the CIA has been sent to the police lines after a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life at Bhagal village of Kaithal due to alleged harassment to him and his son by police officials.
An ASI has been suspended while in-charge of the CIA has been sent to the police lines after a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life at Bhagal village of Kaithal due to alleged harassment to him and his son by police officials.
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Five days after a 40-year-old man reportedly ended his life at Bhagal village of Kaithal due to alleged harassment to him and his son by police officials, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been suspended while in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has been sent to the police lines.

The action was initiated following protests by the relatives of the deceased, who alleged that a team of the CIA of the Kaithal police had harassed the deceased and they also arrested his son accusing him of stealing a mobile phone on January 13. They alleged that the cops led by ASI Pradeep Kumar also threatened to arrest other members of the family in the case following which the victim ended his life.

Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said the ASI has been suspended and the CIA 2 in-charge, inspector Amit Kumar has been sent to the police lines.

However, on the complaint of the brother of the deceased, the police had registered an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the ASI on Saturday. But the family members of the deceased were demanding that the names of all five cops, who reached their home, should be included in the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out