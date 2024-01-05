5 DCs among 31 IAS officers shifted in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday effected a major administrative reshuffle, issuing transfer and posting orders for 31 IAS officers, including fice deputy commissioners. A total of 56 officers were transferred in the first major administrative reshuffle in J&K after Atal Dulloo assumed charge as chief secretary. New deputy commissioners were posted in five districts, Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Rajouri. (iStock)

IAS officers Bilal Mohideen Bhat, Minga Sherpa and Athar Aamir ul Shafi have been posted as the DCs of Sringar, Baramulla and Kulgam, respectively. Om Prakash will be the DC of Rajouri and Shakeel-ul-Rehman of Bandipora.

Alok Kumar will be the new principal secretary of the higher education department, Suresh Kumar Gupta of the culture department, and Shailendra Kumar of the agriculture production department.

Mandeep Kaur will be the new commissioner-secretary of the housing and urban development department and Yasha Mudgul of the tourism department.

Vikramjit Singh has been appointed as the commissioner-secretary in-charge of the mining department.

Rashmi Singh will be the commissioner of the hospitality and protocol department, according to an order issued by commissioner-secretary of the general administrative department Sanjeev Verma.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has been posted as the administrative secretary of the rural development and panchayati raj department, Prasanana Ramaswamy of the revenue department, Niraj Kumar of the transport department and Kumar Rajeev Ranjan of the labour and employment department.