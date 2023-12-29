5 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Police on Friday said they have arrested five drug peddlers in Baramulla district, including “three notorious smugglers who were wanted in multiple cases”. In another raid, police arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla. (iStock)

Police said that acting tough to eradicate drug menace, they arrested three “most wanted and notorious smugglers” under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT NDPS) in Baramulla and lodged them in Kot-Balwal Central Jail, Jammu after obtaining formal detention orders.

“Suhail Ahmad Sofi and Zahoor, both residents of Solinda Khaipora in Tangmarg and Waseem Ahmad Dar alias Mohammad Sultan of Watalpora in Tangmarg have been arrested,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that many cases were registered against these drug smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug trade and supplying drugs to local youth of Tangmarg and other areas in the district.

“Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse,” he added.

In another raid, police arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla.

A police spokesperson said a team of the Chandoosa police station established a checkpoint at Kachwa Muqam in Chandoosa and intercepted two suspicious persons.

“During search, 60gm of charas-like-substance was seized from their possession. They were identified as Sakib Rashid and Zeeshan Ali of Delina, Baramulla. They have been arrested and shifted to the Chandoosa police station, where they were remained in custody.”