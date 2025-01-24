Menu Explore
5, including minor held for petrol pump robberies in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 24, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Sharma said three accused identified as Manpreet Singh, Nitish Mahey and a minor boy were arrested from Florence hotel in Shimla.

Five robbers, including a minor, have been arrested for targeting petrol stations in Jalandhar and Adampur.

Police have recovered ₹2 lakh cash and illegal weapons from their possession.
Police have recovered 2 lakh cash and illegal weapons from their possession. (HT File)

Police have recovered 2 lakh cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

On January 16, three motorcycle borne youth opened fire at a petrol pump manager and fled with a bag of cash with 4.5 lakh from near HMV college in Jalandhar. The victim suffered two bullet injuries in the attack.

Sharma added that two more robbers identified as Nawab Singh and Suresh Bajpai, who were involved in Adampur petrol pump loot case, were also arrested and 10,000 were recovered from their possession.

