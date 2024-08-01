5 killed, 50 missing in Himachal, breach at Malana 1 dam as cloudbursts wreak havoc

Five people were killed and around 50 went missing following multiple incidents of cloudburst in Himachal, with the heavy rain-induced flooding also resulting in a breach at Malana hydel project. Houses after some part washed away in the river following a flood caused by a cloudburst, at the Baladhi village in Kullu on Thursday.Five people were killed and around 50 went missing following multiple incidents of cloudburst in Himachal, with the heavy rain-induced flooding also resulting in a breach at Malana hydel project. (ANI)

A barrage of the Malana 1 project in the Kullu district was breached after heavy volumes of water hit the dam in the aftermath of a cloudburst.

Kullu deputy commissioner (DC) Torul S Raveesh confirmed the breach in a statement, adding that the water has since receded and that the situation was under control.

Notably, the Himachal government had, ahead of the monsoon, said most preparations needed to tackle monsoon-triggered disasters had been undertaken in the aftermath of last year’s devastation but the work to install early warning systems at dams across the state was yet to be completed.

The resulting overflowing of the dam, however, resulted in the water gushing downstream, causing devastation in the valley.

Earlier, people were reported stuck in underground buildings of the Malana I project. The DC said those stuck were safe and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and home guard teams were making efforts to rescue them.

An NDRF team also rescued around 20 people stranded in Jari, a village located downstream from Malana, after a prolonged rescue operation.

Siddharth Thakur, a resident of Manikaran who was travelling on the route, said, “The water was gushing downstream, and you could see the river basin widening. Water reached and entered houses located near the riverbanks in Baladhi village as well, while homestays have been damaged in the Parvati Valley as well.”

Nirmand, Rampur among worst-hit

The state emergency operation centre said the cloudbursts also took place in Nirmand, and Sainj areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts. Multiple homes, bridges and roads, meanwhile, have been washed away at the locations.

Nirmand, a hamlet located on the border of the Kullu and Shimla districts, was among the worst hit, with an old and a new PWD bridge in the region and seven to eight homes being washed away. Seven people were reported missing, according to the DC’s statement.

Right across from Nirmand in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district, a cloudburst at the Samej Khud (nallah) resulted in heavy flooding.

Two people have lost their lives while around 30 remain missing, Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said, adding that two people have been rescued from the spot.

A resident of Sarpara village said around a dozen members of his family had gone missing after the cloudburst triggered flash floods on Wednesday night, adding, “We were woken up by the cloudburst around 1 am in the night. There was panic everywhere as there was no clarity on what had happened.”

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap, meanwhile, said, “Rescue operation is challenging as roads have been washed away,”

The Shimla DC and SP, who were on the spot, said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations and help of drones is being taken to locate the missing persons.

“There has been a significant impact as the road has been completely damaged. There was flooding in the nearby nallah. Around 10 cars, some of which were swept away, have also been damaged. The officials concerned have been directed to carry out restoration work, In a respite, no loss of life was reported,” Chamba SDM Arun Kumar told media after assessing the ground situation.

3 dead in Mandi’s Padhar

Another cloudburst in the Rajban village near Terang in the Padhar subdivision of the Mandi district late on Wednesday night, left three persons dead and nine missing.

The deceased have been identified as Chandi Devi, 75, Chaitri Devi, 90, and Baijru Ram, 80.

Mandi police in a statement said a couple of houses had also been washed away, adding, “District police reached the spot and are working tirelessly. One injured person has been rescued by the police with the help of local administration. Further searches and rescue operation is in progress.”

Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan also reached the spot to oversee relief operations.

Restoration work underway at Manali-Chandigarh highway

The Manali-Chandigarh National Highway had been blocked earlier in the day after being damaged at several places due to landslides and gushing waters of the Beas river.

The road, however, was opened for one-way traffic between Kullu and Mandi after repair work, the Kullu District Disaster Management Authority said in a post on ‘X’.

Govt stands with people in hour of need: Sukhu

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Himachal in this hour of crisis, adding that communication with the Centre was in progress to help with relief assistance.

He urged people to take precautionary measures and avoid going near rivulets and rivers.