5 men killed as car hits tree at Narnaul in Mahendragarh
The deceased have been identified as Hajari Lal, 56 of Pataudi in Gurugram, Gautam Saini, 31, a resident of Narnaul, Hansraj, 55 of Sonepat, Jai Bhagwan, 45 of Kaithal and Om Prakash, 49, a native of Delhi.
Narnaul City police station SHO inspector Santosh Kumar said the mishap took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night when the car in which the five persons were travelling hit a tree, following which they were rushed to a hospital in Narnaul, where they were declared dead.
“They were coming from Bapdoli village and returning back to Delhi after attending a function. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after conducting an autopsy,” the SHO added.
-
Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers
A woman out for a walk in Sector 29 on Wednesday night became the latest victim of snatchers. The complainant, a resident of Sector 29, 25, Varsha, told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm. While walking near Peer Baba Dargah in Sector 29, two youths approached her on foot, snatched her mobile phone and ran away.
-
55 mm rain recorded in 1 hour in Chandigarh, more likely today
The city recorded 55 mm rain in around one hour on Thursday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department, chances of light to moderate rain will continue in the coming days. Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Heavy rain was expected on Thursday, as the monsoon movement had strengthened in the region. More rain is likely in the coming days, but its intensity will be lesser than the spell on Thursday.”
-
Suvir Sidhu elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana
Suvir Sidhu, 32, was on Thursday elected as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The youngest chairman of BCPH till date, Suvir is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. The General House of the Bar Council also appointed Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: PIL demands inquiry by high court judge
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought responses from the UT administration, municipal corporation and Carmel Convent School on a plea by a city resident, seeking an inquiry by an HC judge into the July 8 tree collapse at the school that claimed the life of a 16-year-old student.
-
Half of Chandigarh’s daily traffic originates outside the city: RITES report
A major contributor to Chandigarh's worsening traffic woes is the transit traffic entering it from the neighbouring cities. Nearly 50% of total traffic in Chandigarh is in transit and originates from outside the city, say the latest findings of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services. Around 46% of this traffic arrives in Chandigarh daily to either reach a destination in the city or pass through it to reach other locations in the wider tricity area.
