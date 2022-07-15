5 men killed as car hits tree at Narnaul in Mahendragarh

Rohtak Five men working with the Army’s engineering branch at Delhi were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near Raghunathpura bypass in Mahendragarh’s Narnaul on Wednesday night, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Hajari Lal, 56 of Pataudi in Gurugram, Gautam Saini, 31, a resident of Narnaul, Hansraj, 55 of Sonepat, Jai Bhagwan, 45 of Kaithal and Om Prakash, 49, a native of Delhi.

Narnaul City police station SHO inspector Santosh Kumar said the mishap took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night when the car in which the five persons were travelling hit a tree, following which they were rushed to a hospital in Narnaul, where they were declared dead.

“They were coming from Bapdoli village and returning back to Delhi after attending a function. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after conducting an autopsy,” the SHO added.