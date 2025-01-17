Menu Explore
5 people with disability duped of 50K in fake free-scooter scheme

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Jan 18, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Five people with disability were allegedly duped of 50,000 by a man who posed as an NGO official and promised to gift them scooters, police said on Friday. According to the complaint filed by one of the victims, Bablu Kumar, the accused, Arvind, introduced himself as an official from an NGO that is giving scooters to people with disability, who would only have to pay for the insurance and RC registrations.

Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered at the City Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday, police said. (HT File)

Arvind called them to a scooter showroom on January 16 with their disability certification and a video of them walking to be sent on his WhatsApp. When Kumar reached the venue, he saw four other people with disability, who were also promised the same, police said.

“Arvind verified our Adhaar cards and took 16,000 from me, 12,000 from Rajesh Prasad, 7,500 from Mithlesh Ram and 14,500 from Rajesh and Zaful Islam,” Kumar said.

After this, he left the showroom for some work and did not return. When they called him, his number was switched off.

Following this, the victims called the police. Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered at the City Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

