50 fatal road mishaps in Chandigarh this year: Road safety panel
Uday Pal Singh, Chandigarh deputy superintendent of police (traffic) said that as many as 142 fatal road accidents have been reported from the city between January 1, 2021 to August 8, 2022
There have been at least 50 road accidents in Chandigarh this year (till August 22) which have resulted in fatalities, the Member of Parliament District Road Safety Committee revealed on Tuesday after its second meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher.
During the meeting, Uday Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) said that as many as 142 fatal road accidents have been reported from the city between January 1, 2021 to August 8, 2022.
In the year 2020, 53 fatal accidents were reported, followed by 100 in 2019; 97 in 2018, 103 in 2017 and 144 in 2016. “The Road Accident Analysis Cell and Road Safety Implementation Cell carries out a joint spot investigation at all accident sites,” the DSP added.
Five active black spots in city
Singh added, “At present, there are five black spots in the city which are prone to accidents, including Old Airport Light Point, Hallo Mara Light Point, poultry farm chowk, Tribune Chowk and in front of ISBT-43.” As per police, last year there were four black spots, and the fifth one has now come up in front of ISBT Sector 43.
Pradhuman Singh, joint secretary, transport, said, “A total of 6,000 (LPG/CNG) autos are registered in UT. Also, approximately 10,000 autos ply from Mohali and Panchkula in Chandigarh, of which 497 autos have been countersigned from Punjab and 15 autos have been countersigned from Haryana, till date.”
He added that 1,051 challans have been issued by the state transport authority (STA) department for various traffic violations of auto rickshaws from May 2021 to August 8, 2022. Also, 12,148 challans have been issued by the traffic police for various traffic violations of auto rickshaws from January 2021 to August 21, 2022.
However, a one-month special campaign for various traffic violations by autos rickshaws will be carried out from August 8 to September 7, this year.
The committee said that roadmaps are being prepared to ensure planned rescue drives in order to eradicate child begging in Chandigarh.
