50 illegal crackers shops in Kurali sealed

The Mohali administration on Saturday sealed 50 illegal firecracker shops at Kurali. This comes a day after HT had reported how 300 cracker shops are thriving in Kurali, despite only 30 licences being issued. HT had on October 11 reported how 300 cracker shops are operating illegally in Kurali. (HT File)

An administrative team led by Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Divya P faced strong resistance from traders when they reached the city to take action against unlicensed firecracker shops. Angry shopkeepers surrounded the officials’ vehicles, blocked Morinda Road, and raised slogans against the administration and the government.

Despite the tension, the situation was brought under control after the SDM assured traders that their concerns would be reviewed and resolved by Sunday, following which the protest was called off and traffic was restored.

Speaking at the site, SDM Divya P said the administration is fully committed to preventing any untoward incident. She said a detailed list of all shops will be prepared, and documents and licences will be thoroughly verified before initiating strict action against them.