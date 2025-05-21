Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

50 kg stale soya chaap seized in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 21, 2025 05:18 AM IST

District health officer Amrit Warring and his team promptly reached the site after being informed, seized the vehicle, and collected samples of the product.

Mohali police on Tuesday intercepted a car carrying around 50 kg of foul-smelling soya chaap during a routine morning blockade near Phase 2, officials said.

The manufacturing facility was found operating in unsanitary conditions, with no compliance with food safety regulations. (HT File)
The manufacturing facility was found operating in unsanitary conditions, with no compliance with food safety regulations. (HT File)

District health officer Amrit Warring and his team promptly reached the site after being informed, seized the vehicle, and collected samples of the product. Amrit confirmed that the goods were not only poorly stored but also potentially hazardous for human consumption. “The packaging and handling violated basic health standards. Strict action will be taken,” he stated.

The department traced the stale chaap to an illegal production unit in Jhampur village. The authorities raided the unit, where soya champ was being produced in bulk. The facility was found operating in unsanitary conditions, with no compliance with food safety regulations. The operators of the unit have been booked under relevant sections, and a fine has been imposed by the health department.

Investigating officer Sham Singh from Police Station Phase 1 said, “We have received a formal complaint and are in process of registering a case,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 50 kg stale soya chaap seized in Mohali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On