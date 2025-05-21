50 kg stale soya chaap seized in Mohali

Mohali police on Tuesday intercepted a car carrying around 50 kg of foul-smelling soya chaap during a routine morning blockade near Phase 2, officials said. The manufacturing facility was found operating in unsanitary conditions, with no compliance with food safety regulations. (HT File)

District health officer Amrit Warring and his team promptly reached the site after being informed, seized the vehicle, and collected samples of the product. Amrit confirmed that the goods were not only poorly stored but also potentially hazardous for human consumption. “The packaging and handling violated basic health standards. Strict action will be taken,” he stated.

The department traced the stale chaap to an illegal production unit in Jhampur village. The authorities raided the unit, where soya champ was being produced in bulk. The facility was found operating in unsanitary conditions, with no compliance with food safety regulations. The operators of the unit have been booked under relevant sections, and a fine has been imposed by the health department.

Investigating officer Sham Singh from Police Station Phase 1 said, “We have received a formal complaint and are in process of registering a case,” he said.