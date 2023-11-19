close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 500 students walk away with degrees at PGGC-46, Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 19, 2023 08:18 AM IST

The Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, organised its 36th annual convocation on its campus on Saturday.

Students of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, celebrating at their annual convocation on Saturday. (HT Photo)
As many as 500 graduates and post-graduates were awarded degrees in the faculties of arts, commerce, management and computer applications, including honours degrees in arts and commerce. Apart from this, five Roll of Honour, 10 College Colour and 27 Merit certificates were also awarded to meritorious students for their academic achievements.

While congratulating the students, the chief guest, Parvinder Singh, vice-chancellor, Rayat and Bahra University, Mohali, highlighted the importance of perseverance, adding that the fear of failure should not bog down an individual’s spirit to win.

Principal Abha Sudarshan presented the annual report, highlighting the academic and cultural achievements of the institution.

