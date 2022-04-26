₹500-crore Ferozepur PGI satellite centre hangs fire
The much-hyped PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur hangs fire though it was approved in 2013 by the UPA-II government to boost modernised healthcare facilities in the border region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ₹500-crore PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur on January 5, but the PM had to return due to the farmers’ protest.
Later, home minister Amit Shah, while addressing the locals during the recently held state polls, promised to virtually lay the foundation of this project on Baisakhi, but nothing happened.
Sameer Aggarwal, nodal officer of the project and professor, orthopaedic, PGI, said tenders for the PGI centre were resent to the finance committee of the PGI for revision of rates as there is an increase of cost by about 8 per cent.
“The meeting of the committee will be held next month and the work on the project will commence subsequently once the committee will give its nod,” he added.
Since the approval by the UPA government, the fate of the satellite centre hangs in the balance due to the non-finalisation of land following which people are left with no option but to visit Ludhiana, Jalandhar or Amritsar for advanced medical treatment.
“In September last, the request for the proposal for establishing the centre was issued while tenders were floated in October 2021, yet no development commenced,” said an official privy to the project.
“There is no intimation or direction for the virtual send-off of the venture till now which will have 100 beds, including 30 emergency consideration and high-reliance beds, besides 10 clinical speciality offices and five other supporting divisions, other than minor and significant OTs,” the official added.
The SAD-BJP government initially gave nod in 2014 to the proposal mooted by the financial commissioner (development) to allot 25-acre gram panchayat land at Wajidpur village to the local horticulture department in exchange for their land to be given for the PGI centre at Malwal village on the Ferozepur-Moga highway, but the proposal could not materialise.
Thereafter, the state authorities transferred the 16-acre land of the ITI ground to the health department, but later the PGI authorities demanded 5.5-acre more land for the construction of houses for doctors and other staff, which was also approved in February 2016, but even then, the construction could not start.
Meanwhile in 2017, with the change of guard, the Congress government again mooted the process to relocate the land at Malwal village to tackle the issue of traffic chaos and its adverse effect on the emergency treatment.
-
Chandigarh Police probing Khalistani hand in Model Jail bomb scare
Having launched an investigation into the discovery of a bomb outside Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday, police are probing whether it was planted by Khalistani militants. The Model Jail holds some Khalistani terrorists, including Babbar Khalsa International members Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Bheora, who were convicted of the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
-
Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end
The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee set to take it up on April 29. All other requisite no-objection certificates from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board to auction unsold leasehold commercial units as freehold
Having secured the go-ahead from the UT administration, the Chandigarh Housing Board will now auction all its unsold leasehold commercial properties, including the larger plots in Chandigarh IT Park, as freehold. A review meeting on these issues was held here on Monday. All commercial properties built by CHB on the land parcels allotted by the administration on leasehold basis may also be sold on freehold basis after approval from the UT administrator.
-
Family of Mohali man killed by BMW awarded ₹22.69 lakh relief
The family of a 31-year-old man, who was struck and killed by a BMW car near Chandigarh International Airport in September 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹22.69 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. On September 18, 2018, The victim, Narinder Singh and one Balvinder Singh were standing on the footpath near the airport parking while waiting for customers. Meanwhile, a BMW car, being driven by Rajeev Garg of Panchkula, rammed into both men.
-
Vikramjit Middukhera murder accused now in Mohali police custody
The three assailants, arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera by the Delhi Police on March 29, were brought from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Mohali on production warrant on Monday. They were produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand. They were given shelter by a Punjabi singer's manager, who remains at large.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics