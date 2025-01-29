50-crore embezzlement case: Panchkula retired section official’s residence raided; 3.6 cr recovered

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Faridabad, conducted a raid at the residence of retired section officer Shamsher Singh in Sector 26, Panchkula, as part of its investigation into a ₹50-crore embezzlement case linked to the Haryana development and panchayat department. The operation, which started on Monday and continued on Tuesday as well, resulted in the recovery of ₹3.65 crore in cash and approximately ₹6.5 lakh worth of gold jewellery. Singh was arrested from his residence on Monday. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Faridabad, conducted a raid at the residence of retired section officer Shamsher Singh in Sector 26, Panchkula, as part of its investigation into a ₹ 50-crore embezzlement case linked to the Haryana development and panchayat department. (HT Photo)

Acting on a complaint received on January 24, from the directorate of development and panchayat department, Haryana and Chandigarh, the ACB Faridabad registered a case under Sections 43 and 66C of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, and 61 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, and Sections 7, 13(2), and 13(1)(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case involves Rakesh, a clerk at the BDPO office, Hassanpur, Faridabad, and the disputed firm M/s Deepak Manpower Services, along with unidentified officials, employees, and private individuals.

According to the complaint, as per an audit report by the principal accountant general, Haryana, unauthorised and unapproved financial allocations were made through the login ID of the chief accounts officer, directorate of development and panchayat department, Haryana, for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. These funds, allocated to the DDPO Office, Palwal, were misappropriated by the BDPO Office, Hassanpur, using fake bills to repeatedly pay the private firm M/s Deepak Manpower Services, resulting in an embezzlement of approximately ₹50 crore.

Rakesh, a resident of Jatoli village, Hassanpur Police Station, Palwal district, and currently a clerk at the BDPO office, Hassanpur, was arrested by the ACB Faridabad team on January 25. He was presented before the additional sessions judge, Palwal, and police remand was obtained until January 31.

Satpal, an employee at the treasury officer’s office, Palwal district, was arrested on January 27.

The accused, Satpal and Shamsher Singh, were presented before the court in Faridabad on Tuesday, where a request for their police remand was made. The additional sessions judge, Faridabad, approved the police remand of both accused till February 2.

The ACB will interrogate other officials, employees, and individuals involved in the case.