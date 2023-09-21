News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50-year-old dies of scrub typhus as Himachal’s toll reaches 11

50-year-old dies of scrub typhus as Himachal’s toll reaches 11

ByHt TCorrespondent, Shimla
Sep 21, 2023 03:44 AM IST

So far, samples of 1,179 patients have been tested for scrub typhus at IGMC, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; if these, reports of 368 patients have come positive.

Another person died of scrub typhus at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), taking the total toll to 11.

Himachal’s death toll reaches caused by scrub typhus reached 11. (HT File)
The deceased was identified as a 50-year-old man. Senior Medical Superintendent of the hospital,. Rahul Rao has confirmed this. A resident of Solan, he had been admitted to IGMC for several days.

On Tuesday, more than 100 patients came to the hospital seeking treatment for symptoms of scrub typhus. Of these, samples of 34 patients were taken and sent to the lab for testing. Of these, scrub typhus reports of eight people came back positive. All the patients hail from Shimla.

So far, samples of 1,179 patients have been tested in the hospital. Of these, reports of 368 patients have come positive.

The people who have lost their lives to the disease include three men and eight women.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
