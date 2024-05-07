51 students of JC Bose varsity’s community college secure placements at global manufacturing firm

The Community College of Skill Development (CCSD) of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, on Monday said it has attracted multinational companies to hire skilled hands through a placement drive conducted by the university. JC Bose University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor Sushil Kumar Tomar said, “It is good to see our students securing positions with esteemed companies like Shigan Group. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“In the recent hiring, Shigan Group, the global manufacturing company for providing solutions to the automobile industry, has placed 51 students from B Voc in electrical, automobile and manufacturing courses,” the university said in a press release.

Vice-chancellor Sushil Kumar Tomar said, “It is good to see our students securing positions with esteemed companies like Shigan Group.” He said the CCSD is bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that students are equipped with practical skills that meet the demands of the job market.