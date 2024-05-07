 51 students of JC Bose varsity’s community college secure placements at global manufacturing firm - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

51 students of JC Bose varsity’s community college secure placements at global manufacturing firm

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 07, 2024 06:36 AM IST

“In the recent hiring, Shigan Group, the global manufacturing company for providing solutions to the automobile industry, has placed 51 students from B Voc in electrical, automobile and manufacturing courses,” JC Bose University of Science and Technology said in a press release

The Community College of Skill Development (CCSD) of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, on Monday said it has attracted multinational companies to hire skilled hands through a placement drive conducted by the university.

JC Bose University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor Sushil Kumar Tomar said, “It is good to see our students securing positions with esteemed companies like Shigan Group. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JC Bose University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor Sushil Kumar Tomar said, “It is good to see our students securing positions with esteemed companies like Shigan Group. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“In the recent hiring, Shigan Group, the global manufacturing company for providing solutions to the automobile industry, has placed 51 students from B Voc in electrical, automobile and manufacturing courses,” the university said in a press release.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vice-chancellor Sushil Kumar Tomar said, “It is good to see our students securing positions with esteemed companies like Shigan Group.” He said the CCSD is bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that students are equipped with practical skills that meet the demands of the job market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 51 students of JC Bose varsity’s community college secure placements at global manufacturing firm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On