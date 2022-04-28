₹51K reward for info on drugs in SBS Nagar
SBS Nagar : The SBS Nagar district administration on Wednesday announced a cash reward of ₹51,000 for a person whose information leads to seizure of drugs.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said it is aimed to further strengthen efforts to curb the drug menace in the district.
Presiding over a meeting with police and health departments, the DC said the informer’s name will be kept secret.
Within the next few days, a helpline number would be launched by his office for the general public so that they can share the information about people involved or associated with drug peddling, he stated.
Randhawa said the aim of the reward scheme is to wipe out the drug menace.
He said the district administration will leave no stone unturned to make this district totally free from this curse.
The SBS Nagar police have already been taking action against drug peddlers and putting them behind the bars, he said.
-
Two right-wing groups at the centre of rising communal tensions in Karnataka
Two right-wing outfits -- Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) and Sri Rama Sene -- seem to be at the forefront of the recent communal tensions reported over the past month. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government has however distanced itself from these outfits. Even though these two organisations come under the larger umbrella of right-wing organisations, they consider themselves out of the Sangh Parivar. The actions of these two organisations are not limited to boycott calls.
-
Three held from Punjab for uprooting ATM from Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three members of a Punjab-based gang for allegedly uprooting an ATM containing cash of ₹18.41 lakh from Shahbad in Kurukshetra earlier this month. Police have identified the accused as Amit Kalra, Lakhwinder Singh aka Laadi and Bachhitar Singh, residents of Ferozepur, Punjab. Two members of the gang are still at large. Police have also recovered ₹5 lakh cash, the ATM and a Mahindra Scorpio from their possession.
-
Sexual assault case: Non-filing of forensic report with challan does not make it incomplete, says HC
Chandigarh: Non-filing of a forensic report with the challan in a sexual assault case does not make it incomplete, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled. The high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal asserted that the final report in such cases would be complete on the statement of the prosecutrix under Sections 161 (given to police) and 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (to a magistrate).
-
One detained in connection with asst professor recruitment case in Karnataka, says police
A senior assistant professor at Karnataka's Dharwad University was detained in connection with the question paper leak scandal on Wednesday, police said. Professor Nagaraj was arrested as part of the investigation into the question paper leak during the recently held recruitment to posts of assistant professors, police added. According to senior Bengaluru police officers, a faculty member of the Geography department, Nagaraj, was taken into custody for questioning.
-
Karnataka Congress slams Modi over call to reduce VAT
Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suggesting that some states bring down Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The statements come after the Prime Minister, during his video conference with chief ministers to take stock on Covid-19 across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government will assess the state economy and then take a decision.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics