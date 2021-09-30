52 days on, two booked for grievously hurting Dera Bassi man

After nearly two months, two persons were booked for attacking a Dera Bassi resident with a sharp-edged weapon in Kajheri, the police said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Chandan Singh, 35, of Dera Bassi, told the police that on August 7, he had come to his sister’s house in Kajheri. Just as he stepped out of the house for a while, accused Lallu and one other attacked him with a sharp weapon and injured him.

Chandan was taken to PGIMER where he underwent surgery after his nerve had got pressed due to the attack, the police said.

The case was registered late because the medico legal opinion from the hospital that termed the injury as grievous was delayed, the police added.

The accused duo was booked under Section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made.