 52 polling booths set up in 31 high-rise societies of Gurugram - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

52 polling booths set up in 31 high-rise societies of Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2024 07:26 AM IST

An official spokesperson said the common perception about societies like Global City, where well-off individuals reside in multi-storey buildings, is that the residents may show less interest in voting

To increase voters’ turnout by more than 75% in the state during the Lok Sabha election on May 25, Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said 52 polling booths have been set up in 31 high-rise societies in Global City, Gurugram, for the first time.

“Thus, for the first time, discussions were held with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to set up polling booths within the society so that residents can vote conveniently,” a spokesperson said. (Getty image)
“Thus, for the first time, discussions were held with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to set up polling booths within the society so that residents can vote conveniently,” a spokesperson said. (Getty image)

An official spokesperson said the common perception about societies like Global City, where well-off individuals reside in multi-storey buildings, is that the residents may show less interest in voting.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Thus, for the first time, discussions were held with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to set up polling booths within the society so that residents can vote conveniently,” the spokesperson said, adding that the CEO held a review meeting regarding election arrangements on Sunday.

Agarwal said a maximum of 35 election booths have been established in 22 societies under the 76 Badshahpur assembly constituency, while 16 booths have been set up in eight societies of the 77 Gurgaon assembly constituency.

Apart from this, one booth has been installed in one society of the 78 Sohna assembly constituency.

He said the Election Commission has issued a helpline number 1950 for voters’ convenience, and information about violations of the Model Code of Conduct related to voting can also be provided to the department.

He appealed to political parties and contesting candidates to regularly monitor SVEEP activities and raise awareness among people about its importance in democracy, where every vote matters.

While voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25, the poll notification will be issued on April 29, kicking -off the nomination filing exercise. The last date for filing of nominations is May 6 and that of withdrawal of candidature is May 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 52 polling booths set up in 31 high-rise societies of Gurugram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On