52 polling booths set up in 31 high-rise societies of Gurugram

To increase voters’ turnout by more than 75% in the state during the Lok Sabha election on May 25, Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said 52 polling booths have been set up in 31 high-rise societies in Global City, Gurugram, for the first time. “Thus, for the first time, discussions were held with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to set up polling booths within the society so that residents can vote conveniently,” a spokesperson said. (Getty image)

An official spokesperson said the common perception about societies like Global City, where well-off individuals reside in multi-storey buildings, is that the residents may show less interest in voting.

“Thus, for the first time, discussions were held with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to set up polling booths within the society so that residents can vote conveniently,” the spokesperson said, adding that the CEO held a review meeting regarding election arrangements on Sunday.

Agarwal said a maximum of 35 election booths have been established in 22 societies under the 76 Badshahpur assembly constituency, while 16 booths have been set up in eight societies of the 77 Gurgaon assembly constituency.

Apart from this, one booth has been installed in one society of the 78 Sohna assembly constituency.

He said the Election Commission has issued a helpline number 1950 for voters’ convenience, and information about violations of the Model Code of Conduct related to voting can also be provided to the department.

He appealed to political parties and contesting candidates to regularly monitor SVEEP activities and raise awareness among people about its importance in democracy, where every vote matters.

While voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25, the poll notification will be issued on April 29, kicking -off the nomination filing exercise. The last date for filing of nominations is May 6 and that of withdrawal of candidature is May 9.