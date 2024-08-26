52-year-old man killed after scooter rams into auto in Panchkula

A 52-year-old man was killed after a scooter rammed into the autorickshaw he was travelling in, on the Kalka Highway on Friday evening around 8. HT Image

The victim has been identified as Vinod Kumar. His wife, Pal Kaur, said that the scooter rider was speeding, which led to the accident. She added that the rashly driven scooter directly hit her husband while he was seated inside the autorickshaw, as a result of which he sustained severe injuries on his head and legs.

The victim was rushed to the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, with the help of passersby. He later succumbed to his injuries around 2am on Saturday.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the scooterist. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused.