54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana

Jagraon trader gets extortion call from ‘Goldy Brar gang’

In the third such case in seven days, a Jagraon-based trader received an extortion call from an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Goldy Brar gang. The trader, Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon said that he received the first call via WhatsApp on July 29. The caller claimed that he was a member of the gang run by Goldy Brar, who is wanted by the police in Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Police are trying to trace the caller.