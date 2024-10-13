55th FIR against Mohali-based realtor Bajwa, revenue officers named

After a local court’s snub, the Kharar police on Sunday registered another cheating and forgery case against Mohali-based realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa, taking the count of cases against him to 55. Mohali-based realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa (HT File)

In the fresh case of alleged property fraud with a local, Bajwa’s son Sukhdev Singh Bajwa alias Sunny, his personal assistant Bhupinder Singh, Kapil Chechi of Dera Bassi, Jhungian village patwari and the then Kharar sub-registrar have been named.

Bajwa is the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali.

Kharar resident Manjit Kaur had approached a local court alleging fraud of ₹15.75 lakh for purchase of a shop-cum-office (SCO) at Hill View Market, Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

The court of first class judicial magistrate Gurmehtab Singh directed Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) and City Kharar station-house officer (SHO) to register an FIR.

City Kharar police registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable securities), 471 (dishonest use of a forged document) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant alleged that Bajwa claimed that there was no loan or dispute over the SCO, and said he had approval from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Kharar municipal committee Kharar. The complainant paid ₹15.75 lakh for the property.

Kaur claimed that after scrutinising the revenue records, she found out that Bajwa executed a faulty sale deed with wrong khasra numbers.

She alleged that while executing the sale deed, Bajwa, in connivance with others, did not get the site plan passed from the municipal committee.

The complainant also alleged that the site of SCO, along with other plots, was mortgaged to the Punjab and Sind Bank, Sector 17, Chandigarh, and the bank had issued an e-auction notice.

Bajwa was arrested on August 29 after the Punjab and Haryana high court summoned the Punjab director general of police (DGP), seeking details of cases registered against the developer and about the status of the investigation.

In relief for the realtor, the Supreme Court on October 4 stayed HC orders for attachment of Bajwa’s properties at 30 odd locations, except his house in Sector 71. Prior to this, the court had also ordered the freezing of 52 bank accounts held by him and his firms, M/s Bajwa Developers Limited and Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited.