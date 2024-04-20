55-year-old man found murdered in Panchkula park

Police launched a murder probe after a 55-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at Silver Jubilee Park in Sector 5 on Friday. Victim’s father, Daryav Singh alleged that some unidentified person attacked his son with a stone, as his head bore injuries. (iStock)

Police were informed about the body by a park visitor. After responding to the scene, police identified the victim as Devinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 15.

His father, Daryav Singh, a former education department employee, alleged that some unidentified person attacked his son with a stone, as his head bore injuries.

Daryav, who lives in Sector 11, told police that due to a matrimonial dispute, Devinder was living alone in Sector 15, while his wife was residing in Baltana with their son. The couple’s daughter lives at Daryav’s house.

The father said Devinder had visited his Sector 11 house around 8 pm on Thursday, as the family was planning to leave for Jind to attend a marriage on Friday. Devinder later returned to his house in Sector 15, leaving his clothes behind.

In the morning, Daryav tried calling his son, but his mobile phone was switched off. Later, he received information about his murder.

On Daryav’s complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station.