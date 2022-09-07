562 major drug dealers arrested in last two months: Punjab Police
Police officials said they have also registered a total of 3,236 first information reports (FIRs), of which 328 were for commercial quantity.
Punjab Police have arrested as many as 4,223 drug smugglers including 562 major ones since July 5, 2022. Police officials said they have also registered a total of 3,236 first information reports (FIRs), of which 328 were for commercial quantity.
Speaking of the same, inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing his weekly press conference here on Tuesday, said police teams have managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.
Additionally, the IGP added, 147.5 kg heroin has been recovered by the teams from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 322.5 kg in just two months.
Apart from the big-haul of heroin, the IGP said police have also recovered 167 kg opium, 145 kg Ganja, 222 quintals of poppy husk, and 16.90 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state. Police, meanwhile, have also recovered ₹2.73 crore worth of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these two months.
Last week, the police arrested 418 drug smugglers after registering 326 FIRs including 42 related to commercial quantity, and recovered 48 kg Heroin, 24 kg opium, 21 kg Ganja, 9 quintals of poppy husk, and 85,374 banned tablets as well as ₹13.78 lakhs drug money.
Gill said that with 16 more proclaimed Offenders in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases had been arrested in the last one week, pushing the total number of arrests reached since a special drive to 263.
-
Ex-MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjeet Bains applies for bail in 2021 rape case
Facing charges of rape, Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains on Tuesday applied for the bail through Bains''s counsel. His brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively.
-
Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was 'real'. As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.
-
Ludhiana | Woman referred to different hospital after childbirth complications, died en-route
A woman in need of urgent medical attention after childbirth died after being turned away from two hospitals, instead being referred to a third. The victim succumbed while on her way to the Police have booked a doctor, Sushma of Sushma Hospital on Peerkhana road, Khanna, for causing death due to negligence, following the complaint from the deceased's husband.
-
Punjab: ASI kills self at Mukstar court complex
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kulwinder Singh, allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday. Muktsar SP (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police team that had escorted prisoners to the court. 'AAP government keen to set up film city' Chandigarh Housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the AAP government was keen to set up North India's first state-of-the-art film and entertainment city in Punjab.
-
Ludhiana grocer foils robbery bid, fights off armed robbers
A grocer late on Monday foiled a robbery bid and fought off armed robbers even after the accused took a couple of shots at him on Balloke road. The grocer escaped unhurt as the bullets missed shot past him. In his complaint, Grocer Pankaj Grover, 39, said two of the four accused came into his shop posing as customers as the other kept a watch outside.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics