57 points rise in Haryana’s sex ratio at birth in five years: Survey

The Haryana government on Thursday said the findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) of 57-point rise in the sex-ratio at birth (SRB) in the last five years is a testament of effective implementation of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme in state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the programme from Panipat in January 2015 when Haryana was coping with low sex ratio.

“Soon after launch of the programme, proactive measures were taken to enhance the sex ratio and to wipe out the menace of female foeticide,” said additional principal secretary (to CM) Dr Amit Agarwal, adding that a cell was immediately constituted in this regard and started functioning in May 2015.

“Thereafter, comprehensive steps were taken to deal with the malpractice of sex determination and female foeticide. In the last five years, about 1,000 raids were conducted. Of these, 275 were inter-state and 970 FIRs were registered with regard to sex determination and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act,” he said.

He added that the sex ratio at birth of Haryana was 871 females per 1,000 males in December 2014 as per the Civil Registration System (CRS) which improved to 922 females per 1,000 males in December, 2020.

As per the NFHS-4 (2015-1016), the SRB was 836 females per 1,000 males and has now increased by 57 points to 893.