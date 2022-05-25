₹5.75 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Neighbour, two aides land in police net
Five days after a family of four was robbed of ₹5.75 lakh and 120-gram jewellery at their house on Daba-Lohara Road, police arrested three suspects on Tuesday, including a neighbour of the victims.
The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot Singh alias Jyoti, Davinder Singh alias Bablu and Mandeep Singh alias Mana – all residents of Lohara. Their two aides, including Gagandeep alias Bunty are yet to be arrested. Police have recovered ₹2.17 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, gold jewellery and three video cameras from their possession, besides a Volkswagen car used in the crime. They had used toy gun to execute the crime.
They had committed the robbery at the house of one Rajwinder Kaur, 45, a widow, who had been living alone since her husband’s death in March. Her mother Amarjeet Kaur, father Surjit Singh and sister Kuldeep Kaur were visiting her on the day of the robbery.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city 2) BS Randhawa said that Paramjit was the main conspirator of the crime and he planned it as Rajwinder’s children and father-in-law are settled in Canada and she used to keep cash at home.
Prabhjot, along with one of his accomplices, remained in the car outside the house to keep watch, while the other three went inside and robbed the occupants. They also took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs installed in the house and fled with their Maruti Suzuki Swift car, which was found abandoned near South City the same evening.
The ADCP said that the police were already suspecting the involvement of an acquaintance of the victim.
Davinder Singh alias Bablu is facing trial in four criminal cases while three FIRs are already lodged against Mandeep Singh.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33
As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before. While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT's tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas. 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.
-
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
-
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
-
Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back. Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52. According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
-
At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
In further relief from the scorching heat, the city's maximum temperature dropped from 30.7C on Monday to 29.6C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 29.6C, Tuesday's maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5C on March 12. The minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1C on Monday to 20C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal.
