58 LMT paddy procured from Haryana mandis so far

Haryana government on Thursday said that 58 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy have been procured from different mandis of the state even as over 53 LMT paddy have already been lifted from the procurement centres in various districts. The spokesperson said that the procurement of paddy is going on smoothly in all grain markets of the state.

A government spokesperson said that during the ongoing kharif procurement season payments worth over ₹12,327 crore have so far been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in Haryana, ensuring payment of minimum support price (MSP) to them in a transparent manner.

The spokesperson said that the procurement of paddy is going on smoothly in all grain markets of the state.

“So far, paddy has been purchased from 2.87 lakh registered farmers across the state,” the spokesperson said, asking farmers to bring their paddy to the market only after proper drying and in compliance with the quality norms prescribed by the Centre (such as 17% moisture content), so that they get timely and fair prices for their produce.

As per official estimates, about 39 lakh acre land was under paddy cultivation this year. However, in the wake of heavy rains a total of 5.37 lakh farmers from 6,397 villages had registered details of 31 lakh acre affected paddy farmland and sought crop damage compensation.