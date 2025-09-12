580 roads, including 3 NH, blocked in Himachal

The rain battered hill state is still struggling with roads connectivity, with 580 roads, including three national highways, still blocked on Thursday. It included 204 roads blocked in Kullu district, followed by 141 in Mandi, 72 in Shimla and 44 in Kangra district. Restoration work underway on the Manali Chandigarh NH in Manali on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

In Kullu district, NH-305 and NH-03 continued to remain blocked on Thursday, while NH-503 A remained blocked in Una district.

However, traffic was restored from both sides at the block point of National Highway-5 in Nigulsari Kinnaur.

As the movement started on the NH 5 in Nigulsari, the Kinnaur police issued an advisory appealing to the orchardists, truck unions and arthiyas that keeping in mind the condition of the roads they should load only 400 boxes in transportation vehicles.

Revenue, horticulture, tribal development and public grievance redressal minister Jagat Singh Negi is supervising the restoration work and has been on the block spot for the last five days and ensured the traffic is completely restored.

“Overcoming the challenges of swamp and adverse weather the movement of vehicles was restored from both sides of the block point,” said Negi, adding “Congress government is a farmer-horticulturist friendly government and the hard work of the gardeners throughout the year is being given utmost priority to take their cash crops to the markets”.

He said, “After the route was restored on Wednesday and safe movement of vehicles was ensured till 10 pm. Today, the traffic was restored from 6 am and all the vehicles were removed first from Rampur side”.

Negi informed that repair work is required at sensitive places of the block point due to which there is a hindrance in the movement of vehicles, therefore he urged the people to maintain patience and provide cooperation to the workers and others engaged in the restoration work.

He added, “The road of the block point of Nigulsari NH-5 will remain closed from 6 pm on September 12 to 6 am on September 13 and during this time the road repair work of the block point will be done so that the movement of vehicles can continue without any interruption.”

Apart from this, he told that the work of alternative road route in Nigulsari is in progress and the road construction work will be completed soon.

IMD predicts rains till September 17

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted rainfall to continue in many parts of Himachal till September 17.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at a few places on September 11 and later from September 15 to 17, and at many places on September 13 and 14. Moreover, one or two spells of heavy rainfall is also likely on September 13 and 14.

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall for September 13 in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, followed by a yellow alert in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on September 14. Moreover, a yellow alert of thunderstorms and lightning has also been issued for several districts from September 12 to 14.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state. While light to moderate rain was observed at a few places, heavy rain was observed at isolated places during this time.

In the monsoon season so far (Since June 1), Himachal has received 43% excess rainfall with the 961 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 674 mm. The highest excess rainfall of 112% was recorded so far in Kullu district followed by 106% excess rainfall in Shimla district.

Educational institutions of Banjar and Manali closed today

Kullu deputy commissioner and chairman, district disaster management authority, Torul S Raveesh, issued orders to close all educational institutions in both Banjar and Manali sub-divisions on September 12.

This includes schools, DIET, Anganwadi centers, colleges, ITI, polytechnic, engineering and pharmacy colleges (both government and private).

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and interest of the students. The DC has directed all the concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance of the orders.