59 smugglers held, 1.6kg heroin seized across Punjab

The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested 59 persons on drug smuggling charges and recovered 1.6kg heroin and ₹5.53 lakh drug money, officials said. The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested 59 persons on drug smuggling charges and recovered 1.6kg heroin and ₹ 5.53 lakh drug money, officials said.

They said the recoveries and arrests were made as part of the state’s intensified crackdown on drugs, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, which entered its 33rd day on Wednesday. Police said total arrests under the campaign stand at 4,765.

Divulging details, special director general of police (DGP law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 200 teams comprising more than 1,400 police personnel conducted raids at nearly 497 locations across the state, leading to registration of 36 first-information reports (FIRs). Police checked 546 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added.

The special DGP said with the state government enforcing a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, deaddiction and prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs, the police convinced four persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment.