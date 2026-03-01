₹590-cr govt funds fraud: Superintendent held in Panchkula; ACB seeks six-day remand

In the alleged ₹590-crore government funds fraud case, the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a superintendent in the office of the director, development and panchayat, Haryana. A native of Charkhi Dadri district, Bhuwani was residing in AeroCity, Mohali. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to preliminary investigations, Naresh Kumar Bhuwani allegedly received funds directly from the Swastik Desh Project, a firm through which government money was siphoned off. Officials said he also acted as a key middleman in the diversion of funds.

A native of Charkhi Dadri district, Bhuwani was residing in AeroCity, Mohali. After detailed questioning, he was taken into custody and produced before a local court in Panchkula on Saturday. The ACB sought a 10-day police remand; however, the court granted six days.

The ACB told the court that custodial interrogation is essential to ascertain the complete modus operandi, including the method of diversion of funds, identification and verification of beneficiaries, and determination of their roles in the alleged fraud.

The agency submitted that sustained interrogation is required to uncover the nexus among public servants, bank officials, private individuals and beneficiaries, and to understand the conspiracy and its execution.

Investigators said bank account statements are being obtained from the concerned banks and digital data is under examination. The accused needs to be confronted with the material collected so far. Accounts owned directly or indirectly by him are also being identified for scrutiny so that banks can be asked to place a lien on amounts suspected to be linked to the fraud.

The ACB further informed the court that the accused must be questioned to detect any similar frauds allegedly committed by him and to prevent further diversion of public funds. Recovery of documents related to movable and immovable properties allegedly purchased using proceeds of crime is also pending, along with collection of records of such properties.

Citing the complex and multi-layered nature of the large-scale financial fraud involving public funds, the agency argued that each transaction must be examined through detailed interrogation, which requires time. The investigation is ongoing.

The ACB, Panchkula, had registered the case on February 23 under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, the agency arrested Rishab Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla on February 24. Swati and Abhishek were partners in the Swastik Desh Project. Investigations revealed that a substantial portion of the diverted funds was transferred to the firm and subsequently routed to various other accounts. Rishab and Abhay are former IDFC Bank employees.