5-day Smart India Hackathon concludes at Chitkara University
Fifteen teams with 105 participants worked on three problem statements presented by the ministry of home affairs
The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon was held at Chitkara University on Tuesday.
Fifteen teams with 105 participants worked on three problem statements presented by the ministry of home affairs. Teams were given a winning amount of ₹1 lakh each. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 were awarded to the winning teams. Team Sky Strikers from Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai, stood first; Team Dronacharya Yantramanav from Prathyusha Engineering College, Thiruvallur, took the second prize; and team ECE Allrounders from Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad; and Team Jarvis Group from KLE Technological University, Hubballi, were the joint winners.
In Smart India Hackathon junior, which was introduced for the first time, Team Pix Fuser from St John’s High School Chandigarh and Team BCM Arya from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, were felicitated during the ceremony.
The hackathon is a nationwide initiative by the ministry of education’s innovation cell to provide students a platform to solve pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organisations. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the innovation cell and All India Council for Technical Education identified 75 higher educational institutes as nodal centres to host the Smart India Hackathon .
Information and public relations director Kamal Kishor Yadav was the chief guest, while the varsity’s pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara was the guest of honour.
