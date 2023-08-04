5-lakh bribe was demanded on behalf of inspector, constable: CBI report

Transcripts of conversations recorded surreptitiously by the complainant make it evident that the scrap dealer and brother of a former Chandigarh deputy mayor demanded ₹5 lakh bribe on behalf of constable Pawan and inspector Harinder Sekhon, states the verification report of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The deal was settled for ₹ 5 lakh, of which ₹ 3 lakh was to be paid as first instalment, said the CBI report. (HT Photo)

Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, brother of BJP leader and former deputy mayor Anil Dubey, and Anil Kumar, alias Koki, a scrap dealer, were caught red-handed while accepting ₹3 lakh as the first instalment in Industrial Area on Monday.

Constable Pawan remains on the run, while inspector Sekhon, the in-charge of Chandigarh Police’s operation cell joined the CBI probe on Thursday.

Bablu, Koki and Pawan are facing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They are accused of demanding ₹7 lakh from the complainant, Deepak of Ram Darbar, for not nominating him in an extortion case, wherein the operation cell had recently arrested five men, including gangster Deepu Banur, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Mani Topi, a childhood friend of the complainant.

The deal was settled for ₹5 lakh, of which ₹3 lakh was to be paid as first instalment, as per the allegations.

Inspector Sharad Bhasin from CBI’s anti-corruption branch has submitted a few transcripts supporting Deepak’s complaint in the verification report.

The report stated that on July 30, Koki and Bablu took Deepak to constable Pawan’s house in Sector 20, but the cop refused to meet the complainant there. On this, Koki and Bablu took Deepak along in a car.

Having already approached CBI, Deepak was carrying a recorder provided by the agency.

Transcript of the conversation recorded therein has been included in the CBI verification report. In the conversation, Bablu pressures Deepak to hand over the money to them, as Pawan will not take the bribe amount directly from him.

Bablu and Koki go on to assure Deepak that they will handle all further matters, so he shouldn’t worry.

As per the verification report, a day before, the complainant had visited Bablu’s office in Industrial Area, Phase 2. While Bablu was not available, Deepak met one Ravi, another close associate of constable Pawan, who assured him of all help and a made a phone call to the cop in his presence.

In this conversation that took place over phone speaker, also recorded by Deepak, Pawan hurled abuses at him and pulled him up for approaching him through Ravi.

On Deepak’s insistence that he only wanted to share that he had arranged ₹3 lakh, Pawan asked him to continue the deal though Bablu and Koki.

“The demand of undue advantage on the part of suspect Pawan has been clearly substantiated. As there was no direct conversation between inspector Sekhon with the complainant, the former’s role will looked into during investigation,” inspector Bhasin submitted in his report.

CBI has also referred to another transcript of a conversation between Deepak and Bablu, in which the former accused Sekhon of taking ₹5 lakh in a previous matter too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON