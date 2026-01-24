6 Gurdaspur schools get hoax bomb threat e-mails ahead of R-Day

As many as six schools of Gurdaspur town and surrounding areas got bomb threat e-mails from unknown persons on Friday, triggering panic among people and putting the police on their toes days before Republic Day. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the premises of the six schools after a thorough search operation. (HT)

Acting swiftly, the district administration ordered the closure of these schools. The threat e-mails stated that unfurling of the Tricolour will not be allowed in these schools on Republic Day.

Gurdaspur SSP Aditya visited the schools to take stock of the situation and supervised the anti-sabotage operation. Nothing suspicious was recovered from the premises.

On January 15, an e-mail threatening to blow up the district administration complex was received by authorities. The SSP said security had been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident.

Security ramped up in Hoshiarpur following threat e-mails

Security measures have also been intensified in Hoshiarpur, where chief minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over the Republic Day function, after multiple threats from different quarters to disrupt the celebrations.

Security has been beefed up following threats of bomb blasts in schools if their students attended the Republic Day function where the chief minister would be present.

The e-mails received by some schools in Hoshiarpur and Tanda blocks have warned of major blasts if their students were sent to participate in the programme.

Separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice has also posted a video on a social media platform to disrupt the function in Hoshiarpur, claiming that his sleeper cells had already reached the city.

Hoshiarpur SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said all threat e-mails were unauthenticated and only meant to create panic. He assured that all security measures were in place to ensure a safe Republic Day and all such e-mails were being verified by the state cyber crime cell.

The administration is also keeping an eye on employee organisations who have threatened to disrupt the function by holding demonstrations against the chief minister. Advanced surveillance technology has been deployed to monitor the event venue at Police Lines and surrounding areas.