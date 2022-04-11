6 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as six fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. Of these, three were reported from Mohali while two were in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. A day before, the three cities had reported eight cases in all.
In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali urban, while two cases surfaced from Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 7 and 21.
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the tricity on Sunday but the active cases rose from 30 to 33 in the past 24 hours. Now, Chandigarh has 13 infected patients, Mohali 15 and Panchkula five. The daily positivity rate was 0.44% in Mohali, followed by 1% in Panchkula and 0.14% in Chandigarh.
The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,941, of which 90,763 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus. Mohali’s total count of 95,710 includes 94,547 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,138 positive patients, 43,719 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.
Man out for family dinner in Mohali injured in late-night firing
A Ropar resident, who was out for dinner with the victim, Harvinder's family, was critically injured in a late night firing incident in the parking lot of the busy Phase-5 market in Mohali. The incident took place around 10.15pm. The miscreants also made off with the victim's car. The victim has been identified as a resident of Ropar, Harvinder Singh. As per eyewitnesses, an accomplice of the assailants was also injured and was helped into the car.
Missing for six days, 9-year-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana
A nine-year-old boy, who had been missing for six days, was found dead in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute on Gill Road on Sunday evening. From the state of decomposition, police estimate that the victim, Pardeep Kumar of Daba Road, had died around three-four days ago. The victim's father, Raja Ram, the father of the victim, said that his son had gone missing on April 4 under mysterious circumstances.
Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours
A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours. Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.
Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured
A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday. The deceased was identified as a machine supervisor at the construction site, 27, Honey Kumar. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.
JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen
At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media. Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.
