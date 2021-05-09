6 nitrogen plants in Punjab to converted into oxygen units by May 30

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has identified six nitrogen producing plants in the state which will be converted into oxygen units. Three units are located in Dera Bassi and one each in Barnala, Nangal, and Tonsa and they will relocated to different hospitals in the state by May 30.

. “We are working out the modalities with the owners of these privately owned (nitrogen) plants,” said PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg, adding that Prime Minister’s Office is coordinating with the board to make these plants operational at the earliest.

Through these units, the state government is targeting daily production of 5MT, enough to fill 500 cylinders of 10-litre capacity. As many as 45 such plants have been identified countrywide for conversion and the Central Pollution Control Board is coordinating to import equipment from Germany.

Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) has identified three hospitals in Mohali, one each in Barnala, Nawanshahr and Nangal where these plants will be set up. All these hospitals are privately owned. According to principal secretary industries and commerce, Alok Shekhar, these plants should ideally be ready in two to three weeks.

As per the plan, these plants will supply oxygen to the hospitals concerned and also fill cylinders for supply to other hospitals.

The state’s daily requirement for oxygen is 280MT. “These plants will add negligible amount of life-saving oxygen, but a beginning has been made. We are also seeking capacity addition from the Centre,” said an officer in PHSC.

There are 19 oxygen plants in the state out of which three are in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Faridkot, and remaining 16 of varying capacities in other parts of the state.

Oxygen plant a thrust area

The Punjab government has declared oxygen production a thrust area as per the business development policy of 2017. “Our government has given approval for including oxygen production a thrust area for the state and we are giving a slew of sops for these units,” said Alok Shekhar. The promoters of these plants will get a waiver in GST, property tax, besides tax exemption in external development charges.