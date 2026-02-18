60 of 217 promises made in ‘Sankalp Patra’ already fulfilled: Haryana CM Saini

Accusing the Opposition of peddling rumours as a last resort to mislead people, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the state government was focused on fulfilling the assembly poll promises and ensuring overall development of the state. He said that of the total 217 assurances made in the Sankalp Patra (poll manifesto), 60 promises have already been fulfilled. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the valediction ceremony of SWAT course Batch-6 in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT)

The chief minister said that 248 announcements were made in the 2025-26 state Budget, out of which 77 have already been implemented, while work on 165 announcements is in the final stages.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister hinted that the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal state Budget is expected to introduce a slew of new pro-industry policies. He said that the traders and industrialists of the state are happy with the recent India-US trade deal even as the opposition, lacking real issues to discuss, was trying to spread rumours to mislead the people.

Procurement works of over 40 departments finalised

Haryana government on Tuesday said that procurement processes of over 40 departments and running into several crores of rupees have been finalised with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini cautioning against any negligence in executing development works and saying that he will personally watch progress of the projects to ensure judicious use of money.

Proposals related to projects of several departments, including power, public health, public works, irrigation, transport and IT were approved, and tenders for multiple development works were issued in a meeting of the high-powered purchase committee held under Saini’s chairmanship.

“No negligence in development works will be tolerated,” Saini said, adding that he will personally review the projects and ensure judicious utilisation of every penny.

CM inaugurates ₹85 lakh firing simulator

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the government is committed to making Haryana’s law and order a model in the country by strengthening the police force with modern resources, improved infrastructure and training.

Addressing the valediction ceremony of the sixth batch of the SWAT commando course at Panchkula, Saini said that ₹300 crore is being spent on police modernisation, while the recruitment process for 5,500 police personnel is underway.

During the course, 88 police personnel received training in modern weapons and specialised operational skills.

On this occasion, chief minister also inaugurated a firing simulator constructed at a cost of ₹85 lakh. This facility integrates modern technology with training and provides personnel with an accurate experience of real-time situations. The simulator enables them to practice complex scenarios without risk, improves reaction time, and enhances firing accuracy.