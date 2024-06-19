603 motorists fined, 35 vehicles impounded

The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted an intensive checking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers at checkpoints set up across the state as part of a special operation against drugs and anti-social elements, officials said. As many as 372 well coordinated checkpoints involving over 2,684 police personnel were set up across the state.

They said 603 vehicles were fined during the four-hour drive and 35 were impounded. Police teams also checked 4,236 suspicious persons, the police said. Special director general of police Arpit Shukla said during the operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles and persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

He said 372 well-coordinated checkpoints involving over 2,684 police personnel were set up. As part of the ongoing special anti-drug awareness campaign, police in SBS Nagar district organised a district-level cycle rally to sensitise people about the detrimental effects of drugs and exhort them to live a healthy life.