Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

62 cr grant to Panjab University, 25 cr to Chandigarh colleges under PM-USHA scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2025 08:36 AM IST

As per the communication from the Union ministry of education, the grant is approved under two components -- grant to strengthen colleges & the grant for gender inclusion and equity initiative

Panjab University (PU) has got 62 crore for equity initiatives, faculty improvement and research innovation & quality improvements under PM-USHA, a centrally sponsored scheme, while

Under the state component, namely gender inclusion and equity initiative, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore has been approved which will be used to renovate two girls hostels of Government Home Science College, Sector-10. (HT file)
Under the state component, namely gender inclusion and equity initiative, 10 crore has been approved which will be used to renovate two girls hostels of Government Home Science College, Sector-10. (HT file)

20 crore has been approved for city colleges.

As per the communication from the Union ministry of education, the grant is approved under two components -- grant to strengthen colleges & the grant for gender inclusion and equity initiative.

During a project approval board meeting in February last year, 5 crore was approved for GGDSD College, Sector-32, Chandigarh. Now, Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector-42 and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector-26, have been allocated 5 crore each.

Under the state component, namely gender inclusion and equity initiative, 10 crore has been approved which will be used to renovate two girls hostels of Government Home Science College, Sector-10.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, state project director-cum-director higher education, said that 14 colleges of Chandigarh have already got a grant to the tune of 2 crore each under the component -- infrastructure grant to colleges.

At present, 13 city institutions, including PU, have a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade and five have been able to get ranking under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

The PM-USHA scheme was launched in July, 2023. All participating states/UTs signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry. After that, the state project directorate, UT, Chandigarh, asked all eligible institutions, including PU, to prepare proposals as per the guidelines of PM-USHA. In all, 18 proposals were submitted to the Ministry, including two state components, i.e, a new model degree college at Manimajra and gender inclusion & equity initiative.

Prof Lakhvir Singh, additional state project director, RUSA said that a proposal for release of grant 29 crore under RUSA/ PM-USHA is also under active consideration at the Ministry level.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On