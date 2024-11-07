64.55 lakh MT of paddy lifted in Punjab: Minister

A total of 64.55 lakh tonnes of paddy has been lifted of total arrival of 111 lakh tonnes of the crop so far in mandis in Punjab, said food and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak here on Wednesday. The state government had made arrangements for procurement of 185 lakh MT of crop. (HT File)

He said 105 lakh MT of paddy has been procured during the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

Kataruchak said out of total 5,086 rice mills in the state, 4,792 have applied for the allotment of the crop. The state government had made arrangements for the procurement of 185 lakh MT of crop.

Regarding the creation of storage space for food grains, he said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has taken up the matter with the union government in this regard.

Taking on the state BJP leaders, Kataruchak said that they should not indulge in “petty politics” on this issue and instead they pressurize the union government to double the number of rakes so as to take rice out of Punjab to create ample storage space in the state.