Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

64.55 lakh MT of paddy lifted in Punjab: Minister

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Nov 07, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Punjab food Lal Chand Kataruchak said out of total 5,086 rice mills in the state, 4,792 have applied for the allotment of the crop

A total of 64.55 lakh tonnes of paddy has been lifted of total arrival of 111 lakh tonnes of the crop so far in mandis in Punjab, said food and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak here on Wednesday.

The state government had made arrangements for procurement of 185 lakh MT of crop. (HT File)
The state government had made arrangements for procurement of 185 lakh MT of crop. (HT File)

He said 105 lakh MT of paddy has been procured during the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

Kataruchak said out of total 5,086 rice mills in the state, 4,792 have applied for the allotment of the crop. The state government had made arrangements for the procurement of 185 lakh MT of crop.

Regarding the creation of storage space for food grains, he said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has taken up the matter with the union government in this regard.

Taking on the state BJP leaders, Kataruchak said that they should not indulge in “petty politics” on this issue and instead they pressurize the union government to double the number of rakes so as to take rice out of Punjab to create ample storage space in the state.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //