 64-yr-old Sikh pilgrim from Amritsar dies of cardiac arrest in Pakistan - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

64-yr-old Sikh pilgrim from Amritsar dies of cardiac arrest in Pakistan

ByPress Trust of India, Lahore
Jul 03, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Dev Singh Sidhu from Amritsar had come to Pakistan to participate in the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and perform religious rites, The Express Tribune newspaper reported

A 64-year-old man, who was part of a group of over 450 Sikhs who went to Pakistan for a religious pilgrimage, passed away at the Wagah-Attari border after reportedly suffering a heart attack while returning, according to a media report on Tuesday. Dev Singh Sidhu from Amritsar had come to Pakistan to participate in the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and perform religious rites, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

64-yr-old Sikh pilgrim from Amritsar dies of cardiac arrest in Pakistan
64-yr-old Sikh pilgrim from Amritsar dies of cardiac arrest in Pakistan

While returning to India with other Sikh pilgrims, Sidhu reportedly suffered a heart attack at the Indian immigration hall. Despite immediate medical assistance, he could not be revived, the report said. Last week, at least 455 Sikhs arrived here from India to take part in festivities in connection with Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary. The restored statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which was earlier damaged by religious extremists, was also unveiled at Kartarpur Sahib in the presence of over 450 visiting Indian Sikhs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 64-yr-old Sikh pilgrim from Amritsar dies of cardiac arrest in Pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On