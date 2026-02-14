650th Parkash Purb: Punjab cabinet panel finalises year-long roadmap

The Punjab cabinet sub-committee, chaired by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, on Friday held its second meeting to finalise a comprehensive year-long roadmap to mark the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government aims to commemorate the occasion on a scale befitting the profound social message of Guru Ravidas. (HT File)

Cheema, along with cabinet ministers Dr Ravjot Singh and Tarunpreet Singh Sond, tourism department advisor Deepak Bali and special invitee Pawan Tinu, reviewed month-wise plans to ensure a balanced blend of spiritual, educational and social welfare initiatives.

Cheema said the government aims to commemorate the occasion on a scale befitting the profound social message of Guru Ravidas. “We are committed to ensuring that every citizen, especially our youth, connects with the message of ‘Begampura’ – a society free from sorrow and discrimination,” he said.

The panel decided to organise four major shobha yatras from Varanasi, Faridkot, Jammu and Bathinda, converging at Khuralgarh Sahib, revered as Guru’s tap asthan. A tirath yatra will also be facilitated for devotees to visit Guru Ravidas Janam Sathan Mandir at Seer Govardanpur in Varanasi.

The sub-committee approved seminars in schools, colleges and universities across the state will be conducted to familiarise students with Guru’s teachings. The roadmap also includes innovative outreach through drone shows in every district and the screening of documentary films in villages, using modern technology and visual media, to enhance outreach. The committee also discussed the launching of a plantation drive involving 6.5 lakh saplings per district dedicated to the 650th anniversary.

Statewide blood donation camps, marathons, cycle rallies and grand kirtan samagams will also form part of the year-long celebrations.