₹657-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case: Suspended Haryana IAS officer files anticipatory bail

Suspended Haryana IAS officer Pardeep Kumar has filed a plea for anticipatory bail in the Panchkula Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court amid an ongoing CBI probe into his role in the ₹657-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. The court has issued a notice to the CBI to file its reply and has scheduled the matter for hearing on July 2. The matter was listed in Panchkula CBI court on Friday and presented before the duty judge. (HT Photo for representation)

The matter was listed in Panchkula CBI court on Friday and presented before the duty judge. The application has been filed under Section 483 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) seeking anticipatory bail. The court observed that it is the first application for anticipatory bail and notice of the application be given to CBI for July 2.

The Ahlmad has been directed to verify from the official website of the Punjab and Haryana high court as to whether any bail application by the applicant or any other accused in the present FIR is pending or decided by the high court or Supreme Court and its status. CBI has been directed to ensure that this information is submitted on the next date of hearing along with their reply.

Kumar’s role is being investigated in the ₹169-crore fraud at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), where he served as member secretary from August 31, 2022, to December 10, 2025. The 2011-batch IAS officer is facing a probe just days after IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal was arrested in connection with the case.