Mohali: 65-year-old man suffers cardiac arrest on train, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 26, 2023 05:31 AM IST

As per information, the man, identified as Pritam Singh, had boarded the train from Chandigarh along with his daughter Hasneen Kaur, 36, and grandchildren Agambir, 11, and Gurbaz, 8. As soon as the train started running, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

As per information, the man, identified as Pritam Singh, had boarded the train from Chandigarh along with his daughter Hasneen Kaur, 36, and grandchildren Agambir, 11, and Gurbaz, 8. As soon as the train started running, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Some passengers pulled the chain and the victim was rushed to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Amid the tragedy, the family’s problems was compounded as the government railway police (GRP) personnel from Chandigarh and Mohali got into a jurisdiction tussle, with both sides unwilling to take responsibility.

The victim’s daughter Hasneen said that the body was not being released to the family due to the jurisdiction issue. The body was still at the hospital at the time of filing of this report.

When contacted, Mohali GRP officer Kuldeep Singh said that they had got information that the chain was pulled when the train had covered a distance of merely 5.6km, and thus it fell in the jurisdiction of Chandigarh.

On the other hand, Chandigarh GRP sub-inspector Kapur Singh said, “Mohali GRP will deal with the issue.”

