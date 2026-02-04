65-yr-old retired panchayat secy killed in Haryana’s Hansi

Unidentified assailants killed a 65-year-old retired panchayat secretary at his property dealing office in Hansi on Tuesday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Malik, a resident of Sector 6 in Hansi.

According to police, the matter came to light when the victim’s wife Pushpa went to his office to call him home for some work and discovered his body in a pool of blood.

“Prima facie it appears that the property dealer was stabbed to death by unknown assailants. CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene are off and visibility was very low due to early morning fog. The death appears to be an outcome of old enmity, robbery or property dispute. We are probing the case from all angles,” said Hansi DSP Vinod Shankar.

The victim’s family said that he sustained serious injuries on face and hands, adding the property dealer’s gold chain and bracelet are also missing. They also claimed that the assailants also hit a bullet on his head but police officials said that confirmation of the bullet can be ascertained only in post-mortem examination.

The DSP said that the victim’s body has been sent to civil hospital, Hansi for the autopsy. He further said that teams have been formed to arrest the attackers after registering a case on murder charges.