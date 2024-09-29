6.6-kg heroin, pistol seized in Gurdaspur, Fazilka

The counter-intelligence (CI), Amritsar, of the Punjab Police seized 6kg heroin, 67 live cartridges of .30 bore pistol and two magazines, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday. The accused managed to flee. In Fazilka, the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two persons and seized 690gm heroin, a pistol, a magazine and four live rounds. The drug, firearm and ammunition seized in Gurdaspur on Sunday. (HT photo)

DGP Yadav said a team of the Amritsar unit of the counter-intelligence had received an input about the involvement of a person from Gurdaspur’s Jaffarpur village in smuggling of drugs and weapons. Officials got to know that he had recently received a consignment of heroin, arms and ammunition through drones from the area bordering Pakistan in Batala-Gurdaspur district and that he was going to deliver the same to someone.

According to the DGP, police teams led by DSP (CI, Amritsar) Balbir Singh conducted a raid in Jaffarpur village in Gurdaspur on Saturday but the accused managed to escape after throwing away his bag. Besides 6kg heroin, 67 live cartridges and two magazines, cops also seized six mobile phones and a dongle from the bag.

The DGP said police teams have identified the absconding person and raids are being conducted to nab him. Further investigation is going on to establish the backward and forward linkages in this case, he said, adding that efforts are being made to identify his other associates.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS and 25 of the Arms Act at the State Special Operations Cell (Amritsar) police station.

In Fazilka, the two persons, who were apprehended by the BSF, resorted to firing at security personnel before being caught. A BSF spokesperson said officials got a tip-off regarding suspicious activity near Tahliwala village following which security personnel attempted to apprehend the suspects, but the latter opened fire, discharging two rounds. The BSF captured both suspects — Sukhdev Singh from Naubharam village in Ferozepur and Kulwinder Singh from Hazara Ram Singh Wala in Fazilka. A pistol, a magazine, and four live rounds were also recovered. An investigation is ongoing, officials said.