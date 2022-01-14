670 new Covid cases, 1 death in Ludhiana

The district logged 670 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

The deceased, 45-year-old woman was a resident of Shimlapuri and under treatment at a hospital in Amritsar.

The fresh infections include 49 healthcare workers, two police personnel, 377 residents with influenza-like symptoms, 43 contacts of positive patients among others.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district has reached 92,811, of which 85,814 patients have recovered and 2,127 have succumbed.

There were 4,870 active cases in the district as of now, of which 4,787 are under home isolation and 83 admitted in different hospitals of the district.

Amid rising infections in the district, 15 micro containment zones have been established. These are at New Prem Nagar, South City, Focal Point, Tagore Nagar, Dugri Phase 1, Udham Singh Nagar Block C, Dolat Street Civil Lines, Surya Vihar in Rishi Nagar, College Road and Block B, F, G, H, J and K of Sarabha Nagar.