68% decline in farm fires compared to last year: Punjab agri minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 04, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The minister said last year, on November 3, Punjab’s farm fire tally had stood at 12,813 while this year, it is 4,132

Punjab has seen a 68% decline in farm fire cases compared to last year, state agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Sunday.

The state agriculture minister said the government, with an aim to equip farmers with the latest technology for effective residue management, has sanctioned 21,958 crop residue management (CRM) machines. (HT File)

The minister said last year, on November 3, Punjab’s farm fire tally had stood at 12,813 while this year, it is 4,132. This is a testament to the concerted efforts of the Punjab government and the farming community, he added.

Khudian said the state government, with an aim to equip farmers with the latest technology for effective residue management, has sanctioned 21,958 crop residue management (CRM) machines. Farmers have already procured 14,587 machines so far this year, bringing the total to over 1.45 lakh machines since 2018, he said.

The minister said this year, super seeder machine was the most popular among farmers followed by the zero till drill, RMB plough, baler and rake. He said 620 custom hiring centres (CHCs) have also been established across the state so far to ensure small and marginal farmers have access to residue management machines.

He said individual farmers can avail 50% subsidy on CRM equipment, while cooperative societies, FPOs, panchayats are entitled to 80% subsidy.

