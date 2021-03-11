IND USA
7 Bhiwani men booked for raping girl repeatedly for six months

Seven men, including a father-son duo, have been booked for raping a 16-year-old girl repeatedly in a Bhiwani village for six months, police said
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Seven men, including a father-son duo, have been booked for raping a 16-year-old girl repeatedly in a Bhiwani village for six months, police said. The Class-9 girl has been found to be two-month pregnant.

The accused were booked on the complaint of victim’s father. “The accused had threatened to kill my daughter if she shared her ordeal with anyone. They raped her several times and the matter came to fore when she became pregnant,” the complainant said.

Bhiwani superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “We have got the girl medically examined and report is awaited. We have booked the accused under POCSO Act, and various sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), 34(acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), 506(criminal intimidation). We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” the SHO added.

A police official said the teenager complained of pain in her abdomen , following which she was taken to a hospital by her family members.

“The girl was first raped by one of the accused when she used to go to his shop to buy grocery items and later his accomplices sexually assaulted her as well,” the official added.

Bhiwani principal medical officer Dr Krishan Kumar said the girl was found to be two-month pregnant. “She told us that the accused were raping her for the last one year. There were no injury marks and she was discharged from the hospital,” he said.

